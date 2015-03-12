© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Draka Comteq plans Slovakian investment

Prysmian Group – which includes Draka Comteq – is strengthening its European operations with a new facility in Slovakia.

The EUR 21 million investment will include a new facility, which will be built in Prešov, and owned by Draka Comteq Slovakia Ltd. / Prysmian Group, according to a building permit application by the company.



The company will also strengthen its reaseach and development activities in the region as well as building a Data Cable Center of Excellence.



The plan is to build a 20'000 square meter production hall, and also have the option to purchase a further 40'000 square meters area adjacent to the existing land for the purposes further growth of production and expansion of economic activities.