© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Spectrum expands into the US

Spectrum is boosting its sales and support services in the US with the opening of Spectrum Instrumentation Corporation.

Spectrum, headquartered in Grosshansdorf, Germany, is a designer and manufacturer of PC based test and measurement instrumentation that is used for electronic signal capture, generation and analysis.



Managing Director of Spectrum, Gisela Hassler, says: "The importance of the US market continues to grow for us, particularly with the recent release of a number of high-end digitizer products. Our US customers are generally early technology adopters and they are looking for products that give them a technical edge. Modular hardware and software products need to be backed up with good application support. One thing that really helps to facilitate this is direct access to our engineering expertise and knowledge. As such, the timing is right for us to increase our local presence."



The new US office will provide local sales and technical support and will be equipped with demonstration equipment.