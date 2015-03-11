© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Incap and Aidon strengthen co-operation

EMS provider Incap Corporation and Aidon Oy, a developer of Automatic Metering Infrastructure (AMI), is strengthening their co-operation by aligning and enhancing their operations.

Incap will contribute to the co-operation by launching a new project focusing on a smart Prototype & New Product Introduction (NPI) model. Incap provides Aidon with EMS services from its Kuressaare, Estonia, factory and now the companies are taking steps towards better implementation of the Lean Supply Chain model.



Teemu Pokela, Director of Business Development at Incap: "Aidon has gained a strong position in the fast-growing market for automatic metering and I am very satisfied that we can enhance our strong partnership further. The mutual development offers Incap a great opportunity to grow together with our long-term customer. By efficient utilization of advanced processes we are able to provide full support to Aidon starting from prototypes and continuing all the way to high-volume manufacturing."



Petri Ounila, Head of Production at Aidon: "Incap is a long-term manufacturing partner of Aidon. Their delivery accuracy and flexibility very well support our business, and we look forward to developing new flexible operational models with them while Aidon's business is expanding to new markets."