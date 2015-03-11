© designersart dreamstime.com

Stadium sees profit growth thanks to new operating structure

UK-based EMS provider, Stadium Group, ended their fiscal year 2014 with a pre-tax profit jump of 45 percent.

Stadium Group, reported a strong financial results for the year. The company grew normalised profit before tax by 45 percent, from GBP 1.9 million in 2013 to GBP 2.7 million in 2014. Revenues remained more or less on the same level at GBP 41.7 million in 2014, compared to GBP 42.2 million in 2013.



Statutory profit before tax amounted to GBP 1.8 million, compared to 2013:s GBP 0.4 million. Stadium also increased its operating profit margin from 5.6 percent to 7.6 percent.



“With the Group’s new divisional operating structure of Technology Products and Integrated EMS, we are now well placed to take advantage of the growth markets in which we operate, in addition to driving further operational efficiencies. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Stadium United Wireless positions us extremely well to capitalise on the growing demand for wireless connectivity solutions. As the business moves forward during the coming year, we anticipate the growing Technology Products division will generate approximately 50% of Group revenues, supported by the modernised global manufacturing facilities within the iEMS division,” Commented Chairman Nick Brayshaw OBE.



“The initial months of 2015 have seen an encouraging start to the year, with the order book and revenues ahead of the comparable period of last year. We expect this improvement to continue going forward and therefore remain confident about the prospects for the current year and beyond,” he adds.