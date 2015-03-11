© pinonsky dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 11, 2015
Sony Mobile, now 2'200 at Ericsson: tough week for Sweden
As part of Ericsson's cost and efficiency program, the company is announcing that 2'200 positions in Sweden, mainly in R&D and Supply, are subject to notice.
Cost and efficiency program announced in November, 2014, now moving into next phase with activities worldwide. 2015 activities will mainly target structural improvements in R&D, Service Delivery and Supply globally
Ericsson continues its strategy to focus on its core areas - Radio, Core and Transmission and Telecom Services - to fund growth in the targeted areas: IP networks, Cloud, TV & Media, OSS & BSS and Industry & Society.
The pace of change is increasing in the industry, accelerated further by industries converging. The pace of change is also accelerating in Ericsson as the company tries to stay on top of the ICT industry.
In 2015, the cost and efficiency program activities will mainly target structural improvements in R&D, Service Delivery and Supply globally to secure highly efficient, effective operations to support growth. The establishment of the three global ICT centers with a common test and development strategy and methodology for R&D is part of the long-term structural improvements and efficiencies.
The program includes both headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs across the company's operations globally. Today, Ericsson is announcing that 2'200 positions in Sweden, mainly in R&D and Supply, are subject to notice.
There will also be efficiencies in sales, general and administration, as well as reductions in external cost, for example related to the number of consultants and consolidation of IT portfolio.
The planned reductions will affect the following locations in Sweden: Stockholm (1'125), Katrineholm (400), Borås (200), Gothenburg (140), Kumla (130), Linköping (120) and Karlskrona (85). Ericsson intends to completely discontinue its operations in Katrineholm.
