© kritchanut dreamstime.com

French Nexeya buys CableTest - invests in America

Nexeya is making its first investment in North America with the establishment of its new subsidiary, Nexeya Canada inc. and the acquisition by of CableTest.

CableTest specialises in cable harness, backplane and complex interconnect system testing, product development and technical support for industrial and military clients.



These investments fit with Nexeya’s strategy of developing sales in the US and Canadian markets with the acquisition of technologies which complement Nexeya’s product offering.



As Philippe Gautier, CEO of Nexeya, notes: “Our presence in North America will allow us to accelerate our sales on this continent and to provide the support expected by our clients. We have been partners with European industry giants such as Airbus, Thales, Safran and EDF for several years and our test and onboard equipment products meet the requirements of North American manufacturers. The CableTest product range further complements and reinforces our delivery of on-board equipment testing, especially when combined with Systeam and Widd analyzers, used for integration and fault detection respectively.”



Rob Maccarone, Director of Business Development at CableTest adds: “The integration of CableTest products into the Nexeya Group will accelerate new product development, thanks to the human and financial resources which this acquisition provides. The integration of CableTest into the Nexeya Group whose target markets and technology fields are complimentary to ours will be beneficial for both CableTest’s clients and employees. In particular, we expect sales and the development of our new MPT2 Wiring Analyzer to accelerate.”