Nokia delivers HSDPA to Czech Republic

Eurotel Praha is the first telecom operator to provide a HSDPA solution in the Czech Republic. The solution is delivered by Finnish Nokia.

Nokia´s HSDPA solution is a software upgrade of their WCDMA technology. Nokia´s WCDMA technology has been delivered to 58 customers worldwide. Initially Eurotel will be able to provide data transfering speed of up to 1-2 Mbps but in the future that speed is expected to be increased to 14 Mbps.