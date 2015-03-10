© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Bentek expands manufacturing capacity

Bentek, a manufacturer of OEM power distribution products for the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar PV marketplaces, has expanded its total manufacturing capacity in San Jose California.

With the addition of a new 50'000 square-feet facility, Bentek now has more than 100'000 square-feet of manufacturing capacity.



“Our new facility will be dedicated to the design, testing and manufacture of our expanding line of PV solar products. With this new site, Bentek will benefit from a 40 percent increase in our manufacturing capacity for solar products. This also expands our engineering and test laboratory for new solar product development. This expansion is consistent with the forecasted demand that we are experiencing from our growing customer base. Additionally, the new solar facility frees up greater capacity in our current site to meet the continued growth in our existing manufacturing services business in 2015,” said Mitch Schoch, President and CEO of Bentek.