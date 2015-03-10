© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Mobile Industrial Robots adds three new retailers

In February, Mobile Industrial Robots (MIR) signed contracts with three new retailers, which will take part in increasing the awareness of the company's mobile robots to industrial companies and the public health services.

“We see it as an essential condition for the further growth and an indication that there is a great interest for our mobile robots,” the company states in a press release.



The new retailers are Technicon in Denmark, which will safeguard MIR's interests on the Danish market, WMV Robotics in Germany and Mektron in Norway, which is responsible for the Norwegian customer segment.