© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Ixonos: Complete both negotiations and mandatory bids

Finnish Ixonos, dealing with operating systems and development in wireless systems, has completed the statutory negotiations for its personnel and have had time to consider a mandatory takeover bid.

Ixonos has previously worked with MeeGo and Symbian. In addition, it has R&D resources in wireless. About a month ago Tremoko Oy Ab purchased, a significant proportion of Ixonos and was therefore obliged to submit a mandatory takeover bid. Ixonos board is now recommending the shareholders to accept the bid.



In addition the company has also completed the negotiations regarding redundancies. A maximum of 20 employees will have to leave the company while Ixonos continues its activities in Jyväskylä, Finland.