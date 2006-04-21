Electronics Production | April 21, 2006
Elekta delivers IT system to London hospital
Elekta has ben chosen to deliver complete oncology IT solution to top London hospitals.
Elekta announced an order from Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK, covering a wide-ranging oncology management system from IMPAC Medical Systems, a part of the Elekta Group and a leading provider of information technology solutions for oncology care.
IMPAC's integrated software system helps improve overall treatment and practice management across the spectrum of cancer care by streamlining diagnostic and treatment information, charge capture and billing, and scheduling information into a patient chart that is instantly accessible from remote locations by hospital staff.
Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust is made up of two of London's oldest and most well known teaching hospitals. These hospitals have a long history, dating back almost 900 years, and have been at the forefront of patient care and medical progress since they were founded. Both hospitals have built on these traditions and continue to have a reputation for excellence and innovation. The Trust currently uses Elekta's linear accelerators to deliver radiation therapy.
Following a wide-ranging search for a new cancer information management system, Guy's and St Thomas' has chosen IMPAC Medical Systems to supply this system, which in time will cover all cancer services at the Trust.
Initially, the IMPAC system will be used to support radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hematology, palliative care and oncology data analysis. With 500 users at the start, the system is designed to expand to more than 2000 users in the future.
The Trust's integrated system will enable cancer patients to be admitted to different clinics at the Trust where staff will have instant access to patients' medical records. Staff will immediately be able to see patients' diagnostic, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment information, allowing nurses and doctors to best meet patients' needs and provide continuity of treatment without losing valuable time in finding the correct information.
"At Elekta, we are proud to be able to contribute to ongoing improvements in British cancer care", says Tomas Puusepp, President and CEO of Elekta. "It is of great value for a cancer care provider to have one central information system covering the entire treatment process. We are currently installing such systems in the UK, France and other countries and we are very happy to now include Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in this list", ends Tomas Puusepp.
