Ascent Solar appoints new senior management

Ascent Solar has appointed Rafael Gutierrez as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Mr. Gutierrez was formerly the Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at Ascent Solar from 2009 to 2011. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Seagate Technologies from 1991 to 2009, where he held various executive positions including General Manager of Consumer Electronics, Executive Director of Strategic Marketing, and Director of Advanced Concepts and Product Development.



Mr. Victor Lee, CEO of Ascent Solar, said, "We are honored to have Rafael returning to Ascent Solar. He is an industry veteran and is perfectly suited to lead the continued rapid expansion of our entire sales operation globally. He brings a wealth of large corporate C-level experience in the technology and consumer electronics sectors, and his depth of knowledge in both international and domestic sales, as well as his comprehensive understanding of the marketing and product development cycles of consumer-oriented businesses and PV applications, are invaluable assets as we continue to accelerate our growth.”



Mr. Gutierrez said, "I am very excited to return to Ascent Solar. The transformation of the Company led by the current management is impressive. The market opportunities for flexible PV power solutions in emerging markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Consumer Wearables, and Drone applications create a unique and promising near-term opportunity for Ascent Solar and EnerPlex solutions.”