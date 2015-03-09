© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Microsoft sues Kyocera for patent infringement

Microsoft is suing Kyocera for patent infringement. The American company is accusing Kyocera's for violating seven Microsoft patents with their Duraforce, Hydro and Brigadier cell phones.

Microsoft have asked a federal judge in Seattle to impose a US sales injunction against the Japanese company's infringing products, according to a report in Reuters.



In the lawsuit, Microsoft claims that Kyocera is using patented technology for example text messaging and location services, the report concludes.