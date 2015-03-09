© tamron Electronics Production | March 09, 2015
Cameras in drones soon a $1 billion plus non-military market
Drones have become the new cool toy for (perhaps especially) adults. Or at least those with little money to spare. And the cameras for the drones is also looking to become also a huge market.
Cameras of an increasing variety of types will be in more and more drones and they will become more versatile, lighter weight, more robust and lower cost as they are used for many purposes beyond navigation and surveillance.
In February 2015, Chinese drone-maker DJI joined an interchangeable lens alliance, promising aerial photography enthusiasts, greater flexibility when shooting from the sky. Pledging its support for the Micro Four Thirds System standard will see new DJI drones come equipped with a greater range of cameras and lens types, while allowing pilots to add on their own, reports Olympus of Japan.
"With the addition of exciting new products from these companies, the Micro Four Thirds line up will become much more diverse, further increasing the potential of this advanced digital imaging system," Olympus said.
Lens maker Tamron of Japan is making some impressive announcements including the ongoing development of the LWIR 3X zoom lens for VGA (17 micron pixel pitch) detectors which are the world's lightest in their class and its world first of a far infrared zoom lens system suitable for drones.
