Season Group acquires Xytronics Ltd

Season Group USA, LLC has acquired the assets of Xytronics Ltd., an electronics manufacturing services provider based in San Antonio, Texas.

Acording to Carl Hung, President & COO of Season Group: "We continue to support our customers' desire to "right shore" their production. I firmly believe that there is a right place to manufacture every product based on the key drivers of order visibility, landed cost, product size, production volume and product complexity. There's no "one size fits all solution" when it comes to selecting the ideal manufacturing location. Season Group has been developing a full range of options for our customers. Increasing our capability in North America is vital in continuing to service the growing requirements of customers, not just in the US, but also in Europe and Asia who's end customers are in North America."



The acquisition will allow Season Group to greatly enhance the service level for its North American customers. Season Group will continue to make investments to upgrade the systems and equipment at Xytronics' site.



"The Xytronics team is very excited to be joining Season Group," said William Nichols, President and Co-Founder of Xytronics. "Our existing customers will all be able to enjoy a much longer list of services including product design, plastics injection molding, mold making and cable assemblies. They will also benefit from Season's global supply chain and existing facilities in the UK, Canada, China, Malaysia and, soon, Mexico."