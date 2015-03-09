© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Layoffs awaits at Sony Mobile in Sweden

Sony Mobile in Lund, Sweden, is reported to plan the layoffs of up to 1'000 employees, local media reports.

The announcement was made at a meeting in Malmo, for which all employees were called. At the meeting it was announced that about 1'000 employees – including consultants – will be laid off at the company's office in Lund.



Sony Mobile issued a notice about a month ago that the company would reduce its global workforce with about 2'100 positions. The company's operations in Lund employs some 2'200 people as well as 400 consultants, according to a report in Swedish SVT.