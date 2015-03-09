© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Kitron awarded F-35 Lightning II contract

Kitron AS will develop a test program set (TPS) for evaluating and troubleshooting F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft avionics under a four-year development contract awarded by Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Kitron was selected as an international source for TPS equipment, which consists of complex Interface Test Assemblies that work with the LM-STAR test system developed by Lockheed Martin. The contract has a total value of NOK 16 million, or EUR 1.86 million.



Lockheed Martin is the F-35 prime contractor. Northrop Grumman developed the F-35's Communication, Navigation and Identification (CNI) avionics.



The TPS will be used at repair facilities at Kitron and Northrop Grumman to evaluate and troubleshoot L-Band Pre-Selector (LBPS) Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), a module in the F-35's CNI avionics suite.



Norway is one of nine partner nations participating in the F-35 program; three other countries will procure F-35 aircraft through the Foreign Military Sales process. Under a separate manufacturing license agreement between Kitron and Northrop Grumman, Kitron also will manufacture and repair several subassemblies for the F-35 CNI.