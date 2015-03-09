© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Fujifilm Manufacturing USA get its first American president

Todd Croker has been promoted to President of Fujifilm Manufacturing USA, succeeding Tomoyoshi “John” Ueno in this position.

This change represents a transition in the company president’s role from a Japanese President to its first American President. Mr. Ueno Had been named a chairman of the company.





“This is an exciting time for Fujifilm Manufacturing,” said Mr. Ueno. “Appointing an American president represents a strong vote of confidence in both the company and its leadership team from the Board of Directors. It will be a pleasure to watch Fujifilm Manufacturing grow with this transition.”



“I am looking forward to the opportunities this transition presents for both Fujifilm Manufacturing and me,” said Mr. Croker. “I am eager to see Fujifilm’s Greenwood manufacturing site grow and become more prosperous. We have the best employees, and with their help, we will remain a leading manufacturer.”



Croker began his career with Fujifilm in Greenwood, South Carolina, more than twenty years ago as a member of the factory leadership team for the Fujifilm QuickSnap, one-time-use camera factory. Since then, he has held leadership roles in most of the factories on the Greenwood campus, and currently serves as the leader for Fujifilm’s North American Manufacturing Council.