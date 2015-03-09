© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

AU Optronics plans to increase its R&D staff

Taiwanese AU Optronics is looking to grow in 2015, the company is planning to recruit some 1'500 new engineers during 2015.

To further compete in the market, the company is looking to increase its R&D by hiring some 1'500 new engineers for panel, optical and material development, according to a report in DigiTimes.