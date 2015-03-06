© elcon

Elcon and Quicktronics enter strategic partnership

Danish PCB-provider, Elcon, has entered into a strategic partnership with Germany's Quicktronics.

Jacob Ransborg, Managing Partner at Quicktronics explains: “The partnership is very valuable for both parties. Elcon has spare capacity in its Horsens factory which Quicktronics can fill, and Quicktronics can achieve an even stronger position on the export market.”



Quicktronics started as a trading company, mainly with suppliers from China, with the company's new strategy, which aims for a more direct involvement with its partners in Asia and Europe, Elcon is a perfect fit.



Lau Laursen, Director at Elcon explains that: “The new partnership means that it will become possible, not only to maintain existing capabilities and production at the Horsens factory, but hopefully also expand them.”



Both Quicktronics and Elcon have – each – a logistics set-up in China, but the companies are working to bring together a large joint logistics center. The goal is to establish this joint logistics center in southern China based on the set-up and the employees who Elcon already have in China.