Japan Display to build new G6 LCD fab

Japan Display – maybe best know for its connections with Apple's iPhones – has decided to build a new generation 6 (G6) LCD manufacturing fab in Japan in order to meet growing demand.

In an official release the company states that giving expected future growth in demand for displays JDI has decided to build a new G6 LCD fab to expand capacity to meet the higher demand.



However, according to sources to Reuters spoke with the manufacturing plant will supply smartphone screens for Apple.



The new JDI plant will increase the company's capacity with more than 20% in total. The plant will be located in Ishikawa, central Japan, and the investment carries a pricetag of approximately JPY 170 billion, or EUR 1.28 billion.