© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Innolux to increase workforce by 2'000 new employees

Innolux in reportedly looking to hire some new talent for 2015. some 2'000 new employees is said to be hired over the year.

The recruiting is part of the company's InnoStar event, where the Innolux is seeking out new talent from some of Taiwan's top universities, according to a report in DigiTimes.



The company aims to recruit a total of 2'000 new employees, 1'500 technical specialists and 500 engineers for Innolux' R&D department, the report concludes.