Sony is serious about its VR

Like many others, Sony saw the potential in VR and unveiled its own specs in March 2014. Now the company has unveiled the new prototype of project Morpheus, for the PlayStation4 system.

Like any other VR, Morpheus aims to provide players with a sense of presence, bringing them into the virtual world of the game. Since the first unveil of the project in March 2014, Sony has been taking in the feedback from both developers and consumers, and has made several changes to enhance the specs.



In exchange for the 5-inch LCD, the new Morpheus VR headset is equipped with a 5.7-inch 1920 x RGB x 1080 resolution OLED display.



By adopting OLED, Morpheus now supports 120fps output, and is able to render 120 images per second. Furthermore, via a system software update, all PS4 systems will handle native 120fps output when connected to Morpheus.



To make positional tracking more accurate with PlayStation Camera, the new prototype has added three more LEDs to the headset for a total of nine. Morpheus now supports 360 degree tracking.



“With the technical specs achieved on the new prototype, we are one step closer to realizing our vision for making amazing VR experiences on PS4, and ultimately to deliver a real sense of presence to players,” said Shuhei Yoshida, President of SCE Worldwide Studios. “We believe that the near-final technology of Morpheus combined with the power of PS4 will provide a standard for game developers to target as they build on their creative ideas and turn them into VR games and experiences.”



On a side note, Sony reports that the PS4 has cumulatively sold through more than 20.2 million units worldwide as of March 1.