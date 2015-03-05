© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Dyconex expands center of competence for product reliability

PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG, an MST Company, opened up new reliability testing laboratories in December 2014 and in doing so further expanded this Center of Competence.

The new labs unify all the processes needed for the precise monitoring of product reliability. The equipment includes stations for electrical fault isolation and thermography as well as multiple IST (interconnect stress test) units, bending testers and a soldering simulation oven. Furthermore, a scanning electron microscope and various optical microscopes are available for analysis purposes.



For critical applications such as active medical implants, the laboratory has developed models that enable precise predictions about product reliability using accelerated test procedures. These models are the basis for examining and improving fabrication processes, for a newly developed acceptance test for each batch, and for comprehensive monitoring of product reliability. “This expansion is a key step in our strategy of making reliability measurable,” states Dr. Hans-Peter Klein, Director Quality Management at Dyconex AG.