UQM Technologies names new VP of engineering

Josh M. Ley has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Engineering at UQM Technologies, reporting directly to the CEO.

In this role, Mr. Ley will oversee all technology and R&D functions and will join the executive leadership team of the company.



“Josh has in-depth technical expertise, product knowledge, leadership skills and has experience with customer outreach which makes him an excellent choice to lead our technical team,” said Eric R. Ridenour, President and Chief Executive Officer of UQM Technologies, Inc. “UQM has a very strong technical organization with a very deep bench which gave us several options and allowed us to promote from within.”



Mr. Ley joined UQM most recently served as Manager of Motor Design Engineering at UQM.