FCI to strengthen their direct sales

Connector supplier FCI completes their plans to convert their CDC(Communications, Data and Consumer) division into a pure direct sales force in the American region.

The CDC division has in many regions utilized both manufacturers representatives and direct sales personnel for sales coverage.



Theese cites picked from emsnow.com: "FCI has been very pleased with the results of our initial changes, we feel completing the transition to a direct sales force is a natural progression for our sales team," said Earle Durham, Director of Sales and Marketing – FCI CDC Americas to. "FCI has established excellent relationships with customers and distributors over the years, and we look forward to strengthening these relationships and providing more efficient and effective service to the design community with our direct sales force."