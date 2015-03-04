© scanrail dreamstime.com

IKEA invests heavily in wireless charging

Swedish home furniture maker IKEA is launching some new products. And the question you're asking right now is “why the hell should I care about a meatball loving furniture maker?” Well, they have wireless charging.

IKEA is launching a set of QI-powered bedside tables, lamps and desks which aims to eliminate cable mess and hopefully make it easier to stay connected with your devices always charged.



IKEA said the wireless charging home furnishings will be available in Europe and North America this April, followed by a global rollout.



”Through research and home visits, we know that people hate cable mess. They worry about not finding the charger and running out of power. Our new innovative solutions, which integrate wireless charging into home furnishings, will make life at home simpler”, says Jeanette Skjelmose, Business Area Manager Lighting and Wireless Charging, at IKEA.



The wireless charging standard of choice landed on QI from the Wireless Power Consortium. For those phones that don’t support the wireless charging standard (QI), IKEA has a compromise, namely wireless charging covers.