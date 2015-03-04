© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Terma supplies radar to Danish test center for wind turbines

The system will ensure that aviation obstruction lights are switched on only when airplanes are in the vicinity.

Terma will supply a radar system to the Danish national test center for large wind turbines in Østerild in Thy, Denmark. The system will ensure that aviation obstruction lights are switched on only when airplanes are in the vicinity. Usually, the obstruction lights are switched on around the clock.



The Danish Technical University (DTU), which is responsible for the installation and operation of the Østerild test center, has decided to install a radar system together with companies Siemens and Vestas. DTU has contracted with Terma for the supply of a SCANTER 5202 X-band radar optimized for air surveillance.



The radar monitors the airspace around the wind turbines and ensures that the obstruction lights are activated only when an aircraft is within a defined distance from the turbines.



"With the growing number of large wind turbines installed on land and at sea, the need has grown to apply on-demand activation of obstruction lights on the turbines. Terma is in close dialog with the authorities in several countries about general surveillance of wind farms. It therefore felt natural to develop a variant of our radar that securely and reliably meets this challenge", says Director Lars Nørregaard, Terma.