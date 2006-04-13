SMT & Inspection | April 13, 2006
Henkel Announces Strategic Appointments for Asia-Pacific Operations
To further accelerate its phenomenal growth in the Asia-Pacific region, the electronics group of Henkel today announced several strategic organizational changes designed to position the company as the region's top materials supplier and deliver advanced technology solutions.
First among the tactical personnel changes is the appointment of Dr. Tilo Weiss to the position of Regional Manager, Asia-Pacific. A seasoned electronics industry expert, Dr. Weiss was formerly President of SusTech, a Henkel joint venture and, since joining the Henkel business development team 6 years ago has played a key role in the advancement of Henkel's position within the region. In his new role, Dr. Weiss will be based in Henkel's Shanghai, China facility and will have management responsibility for sales, marketing and technical service.
Heading up the sales efforts throughout Asia will be Roger Dieu, who was recently named Director, Global Account Business Development for the electronics group of Henkel. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Dieu was responsible for the direction of the Greater China business and management of the region. He has been in China since 1997 and, with his new position, will relocate to Singapore.
Of course, sales and business development must be underpinned by superior technical products and unmatched global synergies. To support these objectives, Dr. Gary Shi, former Technical Manager for Henkel's semiconductor packaging and assembly liquid products, will relocate to Henkel's Yantai, China facility and assume the role of Technical Director. In his new position, Dr. Shi will be responsible for the expansion of Henkel's research, development and engineering functions to further support the Asia-Pacific customer base, development of new materials for emerging technical requirements, and facilitation of seamless technology transfer between Henkel's Yantai, China manufacturing operations and other Henkel global facilities.
“The Asia-Pacific region continues to be a very high growth area for Henkel,” comments Patrick Trippel, President of the electronics group of Henkel. “These strategic appointments will only serve to further support our already strong presence and rapid expansion in the region and deliver customers with the local support and global resources they require.”
In addition to several locations in the North America and Europe, the electronics group of Henkel operates manufacturing and applications facilities in Yantai, Yiangsu, and Lianyungang, China as well as in Isogo, Japan, Seoul, Korea and Singapore.
