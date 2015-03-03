© irochka dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 03, 2015
Innokas sign two new R&D agreements
Innokas Medical has entered into R&D agreements with two healthcare technology companies operating out of Central Europe.
Both agreements are new customers to Innokas, and represent an important step in the company's growth and internationalisation.
The first agreement was signed with a company headquartered in France. Under the agreement, Innokas will develop a device for patient monitoring which in the future will be required to verify that prescribed treatment has been used when public funding has been provided.
“The sales process was long and thorough, as it began already in the summer of last year. At the beginning there were dozens of competing suppliers involved in the negotiations, and after various steps Innokas was selected as the best alternative from the customer’s point of view. This is a very comprehensive customer from the point of view of product liability, because both R&D and manufacturing work are included. This is a very important new customer for us, as it has real potential for growing to become a key customer for Innokas. Thanks for the agreement belong to all who participated in the sales process at Innokas. Now we are just focusing on exceeding the expectations of the customer in the project”, says Tommi Kaasalainen, VP of Sales and Marketing at Innokas Medical.
The second new agreement was signed with a company that operates in the medical sector in Central Europe and focuses on non-invasive treatments. The project will start with a feasibility study to verify the customer’s concept of a new cooling system by means of thermal and hydraulic simulation models and a prototype of the system.
“Our customer-oriented way of operating was reflected in the sales process at various stages. We listened to our customer and to what they really need, and we reshaped our quotation several times to meet the customer’s needs. After receiving the request for a quotation, a member of our engineering team was sent to meet the customer on-site to get familiar with the customer’s current device. I’m very satisfied with both our sales and engineering teams, who were very proactive during the quotation phase”, says Jenni Tuulos, Helsinki Site Engineering Manager at Innokas Medical.
