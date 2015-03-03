© demarco dreamstime.com

Manz: New orders in Display business segment

Following major orders in the Battery business segment, Manz has now recorded new orders of around EUR 35 million in the Display business segment.

At the beginning of the year, the company was already able to report around EUR 40 million in major orders in the Battery business segment, and the Reutlingen machinery manufacturer now has been awarded orders with a total volume of around EUR 35 million in the Display business segment. These orders will impact revenues and earnings as of the second quarter in 2015.



The received orders include advanced equipment for the production of displays and other components for smartphones, tablet computers and notebooks. The crucial factors for this recent success were Manz's outstanding technological expertise and its many years of trustworthy collaboration with leading companies in the industry.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, sees the follow-up orders as confirmation of trust: "The orders of around EUR 35 million underscore the important role of Manz as a high-tech equipment manufacturer and technology partner of the display industry. With our highly efficient production equipment, we have earned the trust of leading manufacturers and their suppliers in the field of consumer electronics. When it comes to technological advancement and innovation, Manz is one of the top addresses on the world."