Stoneridge awards Arrow

Global automotive electronics specialist recognises supply chain initiatives that helped reduce costs

Stoneridge Electronics, the leading global supplier of electronics systems for the automotive sector, has presented Arrow with a prestigious European Supplier Recognition Award.

The award for 'Lean Thinking Process Improvements' is in recognition of Arrow's support for commercial and supply chain initiatives during 2005. These initiatives helped Pollak, Stoneridge's electronic and electromechanical switch business, to improve efficiencies and take cost out of its existing processes.



The award was presented to Owe Westerberg, the managing director of Arrow Sweden, and Jan Dahlén, the company's Swedish sales director, during a ceremony held at the Stoneridge manufacturing facility in Juarez. Mexico. Arrow's Swedish operation was instrumental in identifying the process improvements implemented by Pollak.



During the ceremony, Westerberg said: “This award recognises Arrow's supply chain expertise, both in terms of people and systems, including our state-of-the-art RAMBASE computer system. Together, these enable us to identify solutions that increase efficiency and drive down cost on both a local and a global basis.”