ElringKlinger may shut down electric car contract

In order to curb continued losses at its E-Mobility business, ElringKlinger might try to end a contract to supply a major customer with components for electric cars.

"If there is no improvement we are going to terminate the contract and they will just have to see whether they get the stuff somewhere else," Stefan Wolf stated during a conference call connected to the groups 2014 financial results, according to Reuters.



The customer – which was not mention – would however be given time to find an alternate suppler of cell connector systems if the decision has to be made, the report concludes.