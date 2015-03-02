© xdew77 dreamstime.com

Oh when the robots come marching in

Three years; that's the timeframe that Terry Gou has set to complete Foxconn's goal of having 70 percent of its assembly automated.

The company is aiming to use robots and automation to complete 70 percent of its assembly line work in the – not so distant – future, according to a report in The China Post.



The company has invested in robotics research over the years, something that we can expect to continue as Foxconn sees robotics as a major investment direction for the coming years. And we've all read the reports about the “Robot Army” which Gou wants to deploy at the company's facilities.



Terry Gou told local media that he believes that in the future, the robotics industry will be bigger than the auto industry, the report concludes.