Hajtó-Mű to expand with new production hall

The Hungarian electric motor manufacturer, Hajtó-Mű, is planning to invest some EUR 6 million to establish a new manufacturing hall at its base in Devecser, Hungary.

The project for the new hall is scheduled to be completed in two years, and with the new facility the company's current workforce of 60 people is expected to increase to about 100 people, according to The Budapest Business Journal.