Dirty energy just got a whole lot dirtier

When I said that I was looking forward to seeing new innovative technology for renewable energy and power generation, this wasn't exactly what I had in mind.

This is a rather weird gadget to write an article about on a serious platform, but it's electronics and someone manufactures it. The “Wankband” (can't believe I just wrote that), is a new gadget from PornHub (can't believe I wrote that either) which the company describes as “The first wearable tech that allows you to love the planet by loving yourself.”So let's break this down. The band (I'm not writing that name again) contains a valve with a small weight inside which generate and stores energy when moved in an up and down motion. To charge your device you simply plug it into the USB port and... you know where I'm going with this.Not much is said about how much power it actually generates, but gives this to a 15-year old and your electric bill with be cut in half (no guarantees though)The band is still under development and is heading into the beta round. If you have some headphones close by take a look at the (safe for work) video below.