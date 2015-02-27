© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Senvion partners with KK Wind Solutions in control systems

With an order for control cabinets for its 2MW MM platform, German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion has entered into a partnership with KK Wind Solutions.

“KK Wind Solutions has a broad experience, a cost-optimised production footprint and a good reputation in the wind industry. We are confident that they have the competencies to deliver to the highest standards,” says Benjamin Anders, Global Commodity Manager, Senvion.



The cabinets will be produced at KK Wind Solutions’ facilities in Szczecin, Poland, which have recently been extended to meet growing demand from customers.



“The volume of our production, combined with our long experience in electrical systems, means we are able to support our customers in driving down the cost of energy. We are very happy to start a mutually beneficial partnership with Senvion,” says KK Wind Solutions Chief Sales Officer, Thomas Ballegaard.



Benjamin Anders, too, sees long-term perspectives in collaborating with KK Wind Solutions. “KK Wind Solutions’ broad experience and impressive approach to Lean management matches well with our needs. We see this as the beginning of a long partnership, which could also move into other business segments such as service and technology development.”