© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 27, 2015
Hitachi to acquire Finmeccanica's rail businesses
Italian defence and aerospace group, Finmeccanica, has agreed to sell its rail business to Hitachi in a deal that could be worth EUR 1.9 billion.
The acquisition represent a big step forward in Hitachi's strategy for total rail solutions. The addition of Finnmeccanica expands Hitachi's global footprint, as well as strengthens the company's position in signalling/traffic management systems.
The integration into Hitachi will secure a possible future for the Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda businesses and their employees, which will make Finmeccanica a pure Aerospace, Defence & Security company.
Hiroaki Nakanishi, Chairman & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. said: “I am very pleased to announce that Hitachi has today agreed with Finmeccanica to proceed with this important transaction. This acquisition complements Hitachi's strategy to grow our Social Innovation Business, combining IT technology with our sound infrastructure solutions.“
Finmeccanica's CEO and General Manager Mauro Moretti said: "The sale of the rail transport business is a key step in the execution of our Industrial Plan, aimed at focusing and strengthening the Group in the core business-hi-tech Aerospace, Defence & Security. The transactions announced today confirm our commitment to deliver on our economic and financial objectives contributing to significantly reducing net debt. Hitachi has clearly recognized the know-how and expertise which would be contributed by both AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS within the new Group and I am sure both companies will play a key role in the future development of Hitachi Rail business worldwide, with their centers of excellence in Transportation Systems and Mass Transit".
Alistair Dormer, Global Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Rail said: “With the addition of these companies we are in an excellent position to transform Hitachi Rail into one of the strongest global players in the sector. Today's announcement is a further testament to the long term vision we have for growth of Hitachi. By combining forces, we significantly strengthen our market position, aspiring to become a leading global total solution provider to the rail sector.”
Hitachi will pay EUR 773 million for a 40 percent stake held by Finmeccanica in its rail signaling unit Ansaldo STS. The company will also make a tender offer for the remaining 60 percent. The total net consideration to be paid for the current business of AnsaldoBreda, including the real estate assets, amounts to EUR 36 million.
The integration into Hitachi will secure a possible future for the Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda businesses and their employees, which will make Finmeccanica a pure Aerospace, Defence & Security company.
Hiroaki Nakanishi, Chairman & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. said: “I am very pleased to announce that Hitachi has today agreed with Finmeccanica to proceed with this important transaction. This acquisition complements Hitachi's strategy to grow our Social Innovation Business, combining IT technology with our sound infrastructure solutions.“
Finmeccanica's CEO and General Manager Mauro Moretti said: "The sale of the rail transport business is a key step in the execution of our Industrial Plan, aimed at focusing and strengthening the Group in the core business-hi-tech Aerospace, Defence & Security. The transactions announced today confirm our commitment to deliver on our economic and financial objectives contributing to significantly reducing net debt. Hitachi has clearly recognized the know-how and expertise which would be contributed by both AnsaldoBreda and Ansaldo STS within the new Group and I am sure both companies will play a key role in the future development of Hitachi Rail business worldwide, with their centers of excellence in Transportation Systems and Mass Transit".
Alistair Dormer, Global Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Rail said: “With the addition of these companies we are in an excellent position to transform Hitachi Rail into one of the strongest global players in the sector. Today's announcement is a further testament to the long term vision we have for growth of Hitachi. By combining forces, we significantly strengthen our market position, aspiring to become a leading global total solution provider to the rail sector.”
Hitachi will pay EUR 773 million for a 40 percent stake held by Finmeccanica in its rail signaling unit Ansaldo STS. The company will also make a tender offer for the remaining 60 percent. The total net consideration to be paid for the current business of AnsaldoBreda, including the real estate assets, amounts to EUR 36 million.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments