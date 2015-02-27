© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Kimball to expand capacity in Romania

Kimball Electronics is planning to Expand its capacity in europe by establishing a new operation in Romania

Kimball Electronics plans to expand their capacity in Europe by opening a new operation in Romania. "We are very excited to be making this investment in Romania," stated Janusz Kasprzyk, Vice President European Operations. "The new operation in Romania will be an excellent complement to our existing operation in Poland and provide our customers with additional options for their preferred solution."



The location of the new operation will be near the Timisoara airport and include a 6'000 square meter facility containing multiple production lines. Production employment is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of this calendar year.