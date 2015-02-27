© james boardman dreamstime.com

14 year-old hacks car using $15 worth of equipment

All it took was a 14-year-old and USD 15 worth of equipment from Radio Shack to flip the autoindustry upsidedown.

The reports that are currently flooding the web, about a teen who managed to hack his way into a car really took place during summer last year. The teen boy was part of a team of high school and college students who were invited to an event alongside engineers and security experts from the auto-industry, according to a report in Autoblog. The goal was to hack your way into a connected car, with the help of a couple of experts, which had been thought to be a time consuming process.



However, the 14-year-old declined help from the experts and instead took a trip down to the local hardware store – Radio Shack – where he bought some components for about USD 15. From the components, he build his own circuit board and then goes to town so to say.



All it took for this boy to hack his way into an – unnamed – car, was 15 dollars. We can only imagine the silence in that room when it happened.



With his device, the boy could control the windscreen wipers, lock and unlock the car, remote start the engine and also make the headlights flash to the beat of a song played on his iPhone. Representatives from both Delphi and Battelle has confirmed the story, according to Autoblog.



Well, to end this story on a positive; we can all be certain that there's a certain 14-year-old out there who wont have any issues finding a job in the future.