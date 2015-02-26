© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Exception EMS invests in Aegis MES

Exception EMS recently completed the first phase of the implementation of FactoryLogix, a manufacturing execution system from Aegis.

Exception EMS is investing over GBP 300'000 in a production system based around the Aegis FactoryLogix platform.



Mark O’Connor, CEO at Exception EMS said, “We’ve worked closely with Aegis across this implementation to create a system that fits our needs exactly, and those of our customers. Implementing FactoryLogix improves overall automation, increases traceability and fundamentally offers a real time view of every aspect of the production facility.”



Exception EMS has implemented 3 core modules from FactoryLogix (NPI, Production and Analytics) allowing the automation of all manufacturing processes including surface mount, wave soldering, selective soldering and inspections.



In the next stage of implementation will involve further production and test machine interrogation and a direct interface into the companies ERP system.



O’Connor concluded, “Being able to better control quality, improve our speed and efficiency in the production process, and offering our customers a transparent view of their order are key differentiators in this hugely competitive marketplace. Our customers are reaping the rewards, and the success of the implementation can be seen in the growth of our order book.”