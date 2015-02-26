© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Major contract win by Verotec for modified products

Verotec, the UK- and US-based manufacturer of standard and custom electronics enclosures, has won a multi-year contract from a North American manufacturer of flight simulators to supply more than 50'000 modified subrack front panels.

50 different designs of panel, in heights of 3U and 6U and in widths from 2HP to 16HP, are needed. The IEEE1101.10 compliant panels are modified variants of Verotec’s standard extruded aluminium panels.



To meet the requirements, Verotec has invested in excess of GBP 120k to create an automated aluminium CAM machining centre in its Southampton, UK production facility. The investment enables complex 3D high precision machining and high volume batch processing to be undertaken.



The modified front panels are fitted to Verotec’s KM6-HD heavy duty subracks, which offer protection against the shock and vibration generated during the operation of the flight simulators. A custom, cPCI-based backplane, also designed and supplied by Verotec, completes the enclosure and internal interconnect subsystems.