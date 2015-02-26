© vladek dreamstime.com

Incap India enters manufacturing deal with Auma India

Incap has entered into a co-operation for electronics manufacturing with AUMA India, a manufacturer of electric actuators for valve automation.

Based on this agreement, Incap becomes a supplier of electronic assemblies to be used in AUMA's electric actuators for valve automation.



The assemblies will be manufactured at Incap's factory at Tumkur, India, and delivered to AUMA factory in Bangalore.



Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director Incap CMS Pvt. Ltd.: "AUMA's high quality electric actuators are known all over the world and we are very proud to be chosen as a manufacturing partner for their electronics requirement. We will be manufacturing different PCBAs/box-build modules for their valve actuators assembled at AUMA India. We do foresee a strong growth potential in this segment and look forward to work very closely with them in the years to come."



Mr.Arvind K Goel, Managing Director AUMA India: "We are happy and pleased to associate with Incap as our upcoming supplier for our electronics requirement like PCB assembly and box-build, to meet our requirement of Auma standards, in providing state-of-the-art indigenous products made in India by Auma India. At Incap, we appreciate particularly the quality processes followed and infrastructure built for EMS activity."