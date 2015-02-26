© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Saab selects AEL Sistemas as a new Gripen supplier in Brazil

Defence and security company Saab has selected AEL Sistemas as a new supplier for the Gripen NG in Brazil.

AEL will provide the wide area display (WAD) and the head-up display (HUD), which will be integrated in the Gripen NG for Brazil as part of the F-X2 contract. The WAD and HUD development programme commenced in January 2015. Saab and AEL have also signed a contract for transfer of technology.



The new avionics systems programme will run over four years and includes development, integration and production work to be performed in Porto Alegre. System integration work will be undertaken by Saab and Embraer. AEL will also develop a new HUD for Brazil’s Gripen NG aircraft.



“Incorporating these advanced products from AEL into Brazil’s Gripen NG further enhances the aircraft. This agreement also shows our continuing commitment to develop and produce the Gripen in close partnership with Brazilian industry,” says Ulf Nilsson, head of Saab business area Aeronautics.