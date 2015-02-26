© evertiq

UQM achieves ISO 14001

UQM Technologies has achieved a certification for the ISO 14001 standard. ISO 14001 maps out a framework for a company to follow to establish an effective Environmental Management System.

”Attaining the ISO 14001 certification is an important achievement in our progression in the industry to position UQM as a world-class supplier of electric drive components and systems,” said Eric Ridenour, UQM Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer. “With this announcement, we have shown our commitment to meeting all of the requirements placed on Tier One suppliers, and our passion for delivering high quality products with minimal impact on the environment.”