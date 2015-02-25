© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Is that where we're heading – Smart (alcohol) bottles?

Alcoholic beverages company, Diageo, and owner of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label, is together with Thin Film aiming to change the role of a bottle in the consumer experience – with a “smart bottle”.

The companies want to enhance the consumer experience by using printed sensor tags featuring Thinfilm's OpenSenseTM technology, which can detect both the sealed and opened state of each bottle. How exactly that enhances the experience I'm not sure, I guess that after half a bottle your memory might start to get foggy and you need help remembering if you sealed the bottle?



However, there is another reason for making this than just letting the consumers know when they opened or closed their bottles (like we needed any help with that). With the smart bottle it will be possible to send consumers targeted and timely marketing messages, whether at retail or after purchase, such as promotional offers, cocktail recipes and content. Aha! I knew there was more to this than tracking when I open and close my bottles!



Thinfilm's OpenSense technology makes use of smartphones' Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities. The technology allows Diageo to track bottle movements across the supply chain, in-store and to the point of consumption, with the sensor tags remaining readable even when the factory seal has been broken.