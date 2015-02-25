© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Scanfil is back on track

Finnish EMS-provider Scanfil's turnover for the fiscal year of 2014 totalled at EUR 214.5 million, up 13.8% from EUR 188.5 million in 2013.

The company's operating profit EUR 16.2 (11.8) million, 7.6% (6.3%) of its turnover. Profit for the review period was EUR 12.3 million, compared with EUR 8.2 million in 2013.



Scanfil expects its turnover to increase by 2–8% in 2015. More turnover is generated in the second half than in the first half of the year.



The company believes that its turnover will decrease slightly in the first half of the year, and particularly in the second quarter, compared to 2014. Its operating profit before non-recurring items for 2015 is expected to be EUR 13–17 million.



“We developed strongly in 2014. Our employee satisfaction, our ability to maintain high quality and our customer satisfaction improved. The acquisition of the Hamburg plant enabled us to expand our customer base and gain a strong foothold in the strategically important German market. We have systematically expanded our customer base to cover new industries. Currently, our customers mainly operate in the following sectors: energy and automation, medical technology, environmental measurement solutions and communication as well as products and systems

related to urbanisation. A diverse customer base in interesting sectors offers us a large number of growth opportunities,” said Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil plc.



“We are continuing to aim for profitable growth in 2015. In customer acquisition, we will be focusing on Central Europe and China in particular. We will continue our efforts to improve our processes and efficiency. Our goal is to make Scanfil an even more attractive partner for customers and an even better workplace for employees,” Jokitalo adds.