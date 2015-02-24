© evertiq

Sanmina's Costa Mesa facility awarded AS9100C certification

Sanmina's Costa Mesa, California facility has been awarded the AS9100C certification for high technology PCB, flex and rigid flex circuit boards used in aerospace and defense electronics equipment.

Achieving the AS91000C certification enables Sanmina to produce PCB's and flex circuits for advanced defense and aerospace equipment, including avionics and satellite electronics.



"Attaining the AS9100C certification allows us to leverage the knowledge and experience we've gained from more than a decade of manufacturing complex PCBs and flexible circuits for leading companies in the aerospace industry," said Steve Bruton, Executive Vice President of Circuit Board Technology at Sanmina. "Our facility in Costa Mesa is unique, built from the ground up with advanced clean rooms for imaging and processing for some of the highest density PCBs and flex circuits in the world."