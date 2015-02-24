Apple supplier list

© oliver sved dreamstime.com

As usual, Apple (and in turn Evertiq) is publishing a list of their 200 top suppliers as part of their Social Responsibility Report.

See below who made on the list in 2014.

3M Co. Nan Ya Plastics Corp. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. NEC TOKIN Corp. Acbel Polytech Inc. Nichia Corp. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. Nidec Corp. AKM Semiconductor Inc. Nippon Mektron Ltd. Alps Electric Co. Ltd. Nissha Printing Co. Ltd. Amphenol Corp. Nitto Denko Corp. Analog Devices Inc. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Artesyn Embedded Technologies OMRON Precision Technology Co. Ltd. Asahi Glass Co Ltd. OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH Asia Vital Components Ltd. Panasonic Corp. AT&S PCH International AU Optronics Corp. Pegatron Corp. Austria Microsystems (AMS AG) Pioneer Material Precision Tech Avago Technologies Ltd. Polymatech Co. Ltd. Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd. Prent Corp. Brilliant International Group Ltd. Primax Electronics Ltd. Broadway Industrial Group Ltd. Quadrant Solutions Bumchun Precision Company Ltd. Quanta Computer Inc. BYD Company Ltd. Radiant Opto Electronics Corp. Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd. Renesas Electronics Corp. Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. RF Micro Devices Inc. Cathay Tat Ming Precision Metal Products Co. Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH Cheng Loong Corp. ROHM Co. Ltd. Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxlink) RR Donnelley & Sons Co. China Circuit Technology Corp. SABIC Innovative Plastics China Jinlong Holding Group Salcomp Co. Ltd. CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd. Coilcraft Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Samsung SDI. Co. Ltd. Coretronic Corp. Sandisk Corp. Corning Inc. Seagate Technology LLC Cosmosupplylab Ltd. Seiko Epson Corp. Cowell E Holdings Inc. Semiconductor Components Industries LLC Coxon Precise Industrial Co. Ltd. Sharp Corp. CymMetrik Enterprise Co. Ltd. Shenzhen Desay Battery Technology Co. Ltd. Daikin Industries Ltd. Shin Zu Shing Co. Ltd. Darfon Electronics Corp. Simplo Technology Co. Ltd. Delta GroupDiodes Inc. SK Hynix Inc. DSM Engineering Plastics Co. Ltd. Skyworks Solutions Inc. Dynacast International Inc. Solvay Specialty Polymers Dynapack International Technology Corp. Sony Corp. E-Litecom Co. Ltd. STANLEY Engineered Fastening Eaton STMicroelectronics NV ECCO Leather B.V. Styron LLC Ellington Electronics Technology Group Sumida Corp. Evergreen Screws Group Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Fairchild Semiconductor International Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Fastway Creation Sunon Electronics Co. Ltd. Flexium Interconnect Inc. Sunrex Technology Corp. Flextronics Sales and Marketing (A-P) Ltd. Suyin Electronic Corp. Fortune Grand Enterprise Co. Ltd. Suzhou Anjie Technology Co. Ltd. Foster Electric Co. Ltd Swiftronic Pte. Ltd. Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) Tighten City Kam Kiu Aluminium Extrusion Co. Ltd. Fujikura Ltd. Taiwan Powder Technologies (TPT) Furukawa Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSMC) Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd. Taiyi Group GoerTek Inc. Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. Gruppo Dani S.P.A. Taylor Corp. Hama Naka Shoukin Industry Co. Ltd. TDK Epcos Corp. Hanson Metal Factory Ltd. TE Connectivity Ltd.-Tyco Heesung Electronics Ltd. Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Ltd. Henkel Corporation Texas Instruments Inc. Heptagon Advanced Micro-Optics Pte Ltd. Toshiba Corp. HI-P International Ltd. Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd. Hirose Electric Co. Ltd. Toyo Rikagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn) Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. IBIDEN Co. Ltd. TPK Holding Co. Ltd. Infineon Technologies AG Tripod Technology Corp. Intel Corp. TriQuint Semiconductor Inc. Interflex Co. Ltd. Triumph Lead Group Ltd. Intramedia Inc. Tsujiden Co. Ltd. Inventec Corp. TTM Technologies Inc. Jabil Circuit Inc. Unimicron Technology Corp. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd. UACJ Corp. Japan Display Inc. Unisteel Technology Ltd. Jarllytec Co. Ltd. Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp. Knowles Corp. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Kyocera Group Volex Plc Laird Technologies Western Digital Corp. Largan Precision Co. Ltd. Xintec Inc. Lateral Solutions Pte Ltd. Zeniya Aluminum Engineering Ltd. Lens One Technology Zhen Ding Technology Co. Ltd. LG Chem Ltd. LG Display Co. Ltd. LG Innotek Co. Ltd. Linear Technology Corp. Fabless Suppliers: Lite-On Technology Corp. Longwell Precision Co. Ltd. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Luen Fung Group Broadcom Corp. LUXSHARE-ICT Cirrus Logic Inc. Marian Inc. Dialog Semiconductor GmbH Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Intersil Corp. Merry Electronics Co. Ltd. NVIDIA Corp. Micron Technology Inc. OmniVision Technologies Minebea Co. Ltd. Parade Technologies Ltd. Mitsumi Electric Co. Ltd. Qualcomm Inc. Molex Inc.Multi Packaging Solutions Inc. Silego Technology Inc. Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. Silicon Works Co. Ltd. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Synaptics Inc.

This list is of Apple's top 200 suppliers, including component providers and others representing at least 97 percent of procurement expenditures for materials, manufacturing, and assembly of the company's products worldwide in 2014.