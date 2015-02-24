© mopic _dreamstime.com

Japan Display looking to build new iPhone screen plant

Japan Display is looking to set up a new facility to supply Apple with smartphone sceens. The company is reportedly negotiating with the American tech-giant for investment in the project.

The Japanese manufacturer is gunning to be the firsthand supplier of high-tech screens for Apple's iPhone products, according to a Reuters report citing a person familiar with the situation.



According to the information received by Reuters, Japan Display wants Apple to cover part of the USD 1.7 billion investment in the new facility, which the Japanese company aims to have operational by next year.



Ishikawa in central Japan is said to be the most likely site for the new facility. However, in a statement, Japan Display told Reuters that the company is constantly perusing opportunities to strengthen its competitiveness, which includes building a new facility. But no formal decision has been made which they need to disclose.